Arts in the Sunset hosting first show in a newly renovated space this weekend

Dale Conner's artwork can be viewed at Arts in the Sunset.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Arts in the Sunset is hosting its first show in a newly renovated space starting this weekend.

The show is “The Madness of Man” by Amarillo Artist Dale Conner will be shown from Jan. 28 to Feb. 18 at the Ann Crouch Gallery.

Conner is an American painter, master printmaker, and educator. His work consists of oil on canvas and panel, watercolor, intaglio, relief, and drawing.

His work looks at the human condition, exposing man’s inhumanity and injustice to his fellow human beings, to other living creatures. His work also has themes of war.

Conner’s exhibit was shown at the Dallas Museum of Art, and several Texas Fine Arts Association exhibitions. Some of his work is permanently at the Prints and Drawings Department of Texas Tech University.

An opening reception is from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Jan., 28 at the Arts in the Sunset, 3701 Plains Blvd.

