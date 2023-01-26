Who's Hiring?
Amber Alert issued for baby boy last seen in Kemp

An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby boy last seen in Kemp.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KEMP, Texas (KFDA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby last seen in Kemp, which is southeast of Dallas.

The city of Kemp Police Department said Thursday at 9:23 a.m., police were informed about a possible abduction of an infant child, identified as Xyavier Calliste.

Today, officers were called to a domestic violence shelter that houses abused or recovering mothers and their children.

The shelter is used by organizations through the state of Texas and the nation.

Police learned that 23-year-old Abigail Margaret Williams went to the shelter on Sunday with her son, Xyavier, and left with him about 7:05 p.m. last night.

The mother is allowed to come and go from the shelter, but the infant is under the custody of Child Protective Services and has a court order to remain at the shelter.

Williams is wanted for questioning on a charge of interfering with child custody. She was last seen leaving the shelter around the same time a vehicle’s headlights were seen pulling up to the shelter.

There is no vehicle description.

Xyavier Calliste is described as having brown eyes, black hair, and is 23 inches tall and weighs about eight pounds.

Williams is described as having brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5-feet-6-inches all and weighs about 150 pounds.

If anyone has any information, call 911.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

