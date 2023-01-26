Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November.

Court documents say Chris Knight, who was a family member of one of the two found dead, shot both Tyler Knight and Bethany Mullican in a mobile home.

The Randall County Criminal District Attorney’s court documents says the maturity of Knight, the safety of the public and poor chances of rehabilitation in the juvenile system made the transfer to adult court necessary.

Because of Knight’s age, he will remain in the Youth Center of the High Plains rather than the Randall County Jail.

