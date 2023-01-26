Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Amarillo teen facing murder charges for the shooting of 2 victims in mobile home

A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths...
A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Tamlyn Cochran and Kevin Welch
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A 15-year-old is now facing a capital murder charge in Randall County for the shooting deaths of a man and woman in November.

Court documents say Chris Knight, who was a family member of one of the two found dead, shot both Tyler Knight and Bethany Mullican in a mobile home.

The Randall County Criminal District Attorney’s court documents says the maturity of Knight, the safety of the public and poor chances of rehabilitation in the juvenile system made the transfer to adult court necessary.

Because of Knight’s age, he will remain in the Youth Center of the High Plains rather than the Randall County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, families have been receiving emergency allotments for...
SNAP recipients in the Panhandle will see a drastic change in benefits come March
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 student remains in hospital after Portales school bus crash
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

The Don Harrington Discovery Center and the Wildcat Bluff Nature Center will be offering...
Don Harrington Discovery Center and Wildcat Bluff offering discounted tickets
An Amber Alert has been issued for a baby boy last seen in Kemp.
Amber Alert issued for baby boy last seen in Kemp
The Bridge Children's Advocacy Center
Registration closes tonight for ice run fundraiser benefiting the Bridge in Amarillo
West Texas A&M University will announce a $1.5 million endowment for Pampa and White Deer...
WTAMU to announce $1.5 million endowment for Pampa, White Deer students