Amarillo Police Department investigating early morning shooting near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW...
The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St.(WABI)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that happened near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St.

According to the release, at around 5:45 a.m., Amarillo police were called near SW 41st Ave and S Travis St on reports of gunshots heard.

When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed in the street suffering from a gunshot wound.

Toombs-Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The APD Homicide Unit is currently investigating the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information on the incident, call the APD Homicide Unit at 806-378-9468.

