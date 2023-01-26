Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Crime Stoppers looking for man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with evidence

Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for two counts of burglary of a habitation...
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for burglary of a habitation and tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

According to the release, 32-year-old Nielsen Ray Connor is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office for two counts of burglary of a habitation and one count of tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair.

Connor is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.

He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information about Connor’s location, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your tip lead to an arrest you could earn a reward of up to $300.

