Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)(Lubbock County Detention Center)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Dollar General in South Lubbock in early January. Investigators were able to identify the suspects through six related cases.

30-year-old Romando Martinez and 40-year-old Samuel Mixon were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Jan. 19 and charged with aggravated robbery.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business near 82nd and Ave. S. According to Mixon’s warrant, Mixon was seen exiting a white Lexus in the Dollar General parking lot then entered the business and bought several items before returning to the car.

Later, Mixon moves the car closer to the entrance of the business and a masked Hispanic man, later identified as Martinez, was seen getting out of the vehicle with a “sawed off butt stock”, according to the warrant.

Investigators say Martinez approached the register and pointed the firearm at the cashier demanding cash from the till. Martinez then took the cash drawer from the register and left, the warrant states. Martinez is seen getting in the vehicle driven by Mixon then fled west on 82nd Street.

Martinez and Mixon were identified in six other related cases. Those include theft at a Dollar General in South Lubbock on Dec. 26, a robbery at Arbor Inn & Suites on Jan. 5, a robbery at an EZ Mart in West Lubbock on Jan. 7, an armed robbery at a Valero on Jan. 9, an armed robbery of a liquor store on Jan. 11 and a stolen package from a mailbox at a home in Central Lubbock.

Police have not yet confirmed these six cases are related and say they remain under investigation.

Martinez and Mixon are both held on $200,000 bonds for aggravated robbery charges. Both suspects face additional charges.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Snow has left the area, some re-freezing likely
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm

Latest News

Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery gifts Amarillo resident with smile makeover
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery
The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking people to reschedule appointments as the weather...
Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S...
Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 seriously injured after Portales school bus crash