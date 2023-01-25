String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were arrested in connection to an armed robbery of a Dollar General in South Lubbock in early January. Investigators were able to identify the suspects through six related cases.

30-year-old Romando Martinez and 40-year-old Samuel Mixon were booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Jan. 19 and charged with aggravated robbery.

Just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 9, officers responded to reports of a robbery at a business near 82nd and Ave. S. According to Mixon’s warrant, Mixon was seen exiting a white Lexus in the Dollar General parking lot then entered the business and bought several items before returning to the car.

Later, Mixon moves the car closer to the entrance of the business and a masked Hispanic man, later identified as Martinez, was seen getting out of the vehicle with a “sawed off butt stock”, according to the warrant.

Investigators say Martinez approached the register and pointed the firearm at the cashier demanding cash from the till. Martinez then took the cash drawer from the register and left, the warrant states. Martinez is seen getting in the vehicle driven by Mixon then fled west on 82nd Street.

Martinez and Mixon were identified in six other related cases. Those include theft at a Dollar General in South Lubbock on Dec. 26, a robbery at Arbor Inn & Suites on Jan. 5, a robbery at an EZ Mart in West Lubbock on Jan. 7, an armed robbery at a Valero on Jan. 9, an armed robbery of a liquor store on Jan. 11 and a stolen package from a mailbox at a home in Central Lubbock.

Police have not yet confirmed these six cases are related and say they remain under investigation.

Martinez and Mixon are both held on $200,000 bonds for aggravated robbery charges. Both suspects face additional charges.

