Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk

Mysterious ‘flying spiral’ spotted in sky by telescope

A mysterious spiral of light in the sky captured by a telescope in Hawaii has been identified. (Source: KHNL)
By Caelan Hughes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - A mysterious spiral of light in the sky captured by a telescope in Hawaii has been identified, and it’s not a bird, plane or flying saucer.

Captured on the Subaru Telescope in Mauna Kea, the so-called “flying spiral” is a new satellite that was launched earlier that day by SpaceX, according to KHNL.

On Wednesday, SpaceX sent the global positioning satellite into space for the U.S. Space Force.

“The spiral seems to be related to the SpaceX company’s launch of a new satellite,” Subaru Telescope officials from the National Astronomical Observatory of Japan wrote in a tweet.

Satellite tracker Scott Tilley also chimed in on the thread and said the location of the spiral was a close match for where the second stage Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX was expected to be in the minutes after launch.

Officials said this isn’t the first time a similar glowing, circular feature was spotted after a SpaceX launch.

People in locations as distant as New Zealand have seen such spirals overhead after Falcon 9 activity.

In other occurrences of similar SpaceX satellites, space watchers have said the spiral shape arises as the upper stage of the Falcon 9 vents release fuel during its long descent into the ocean.

Officials said SpaceX sent five missions to space in the first 19 days of 2023.

Copyright 2023 KHNL/KGMB Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Snow has left the area, some re-freezing likely
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 seriously injured after Portales school bus crash
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game

Latest News

President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives to speak at a rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in...
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Buckner Children and Family Services will be hosting a free virtual meeting on foster care and...
Buckner Children and Family Services hosting virtual meeting on foster care or adoption
Game room at Warford Activity Center
City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center
The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one...
1 seriously injured after Portales school bus crash
Samuel Mixon (left) Romando Martinez (left)
String of robberies possibly connected, 2 arrested and charged