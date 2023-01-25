ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February

PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - If you have a sweet tooth, then this fundraiser event at Eastern New Mexico University is for you.

ENMU’s Department of Art and Culinary is raising money with their first all-you-can-eat “Chocolate Sunday” event next month.

The event will have all-you-can-eat chocolate, live jazz music, and a community art auction.

All of the money will go to funding the art and culinary arts program, including special workshops and artists-in-residence events.

The fundraiser event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Campus Union Building Ballroom.

Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To purchase a ticket, click here.

