ENMU hosting ‘Chocolate Sunday’ fundraiser in February
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PORTALES, New Mexico (KFDA) - If you have a sweet tooth, then this fundraiser event at Eastern New Mexico University is for you.
ENMU’s Department of Art and Culinary is raising money with their first all-you-can-eat “Chocolate Sunday” event next month.
The event will have all-you-can-eat chocolate, live jazz music, and a community art auction.
All of the money will go to funding the art and culinary arts program, including special workshops and artists-in-residence events.
The fundraiser event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Campus Union Building Ballroom.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door. To purchase a ticket, click here.
