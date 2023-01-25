Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S...
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St.(AFD)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St.

According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found a home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front corner of the house.

Firefighters were able to get inside the house to do a search and put out the fire.

The resident of the home was inside at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

The house next door got a broken window and some parts of the siding melted due to the radiant heat.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S...
The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire last night near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St.(AFD)

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to the resident of the house charging their cellphone on the bed with a chain of battery packs they made.

The battery pack ignited the mattress and started the fire.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
First Alert ALL CLEAR
ALL CLEAR: Snow has left the area, some re-freezing likely
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game

Latest News

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
Adrian Garcia, 20
Suspect charged with manslaughter in deadly Oct. shooting turns himself in
A Childress man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail.
Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24.
City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday