Crews respond to late night structure fire near SW 8th Ave and S. Florida St

According to the report, at around midnight the Amarillo Fire Department was called near SW 8th Ave and S Florida St on reports of a structure fire.

When crews arrived they found a home with heavy smoke and fire showing from the front corner of the house.

Firefighters were able to get inside the house to do a search and put out the fire.

The resident of the home was inside at the time of the fire, but made it out safely.

The house next door got a broken window and some parts of the siding melted due to the radiant heat.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the cause of the fire was accidental due to the resident of the house charging their cellphone on the bed with a chain of battery packs they made.

The battery pack ignited the mattress and started the fire.

