Cold After The Snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm that brought the snow to the Panhandle will pull away from the region on Wednesday. In the wake of the storm it will be a cold start to the day and with a mix of clouds and a north breeze it will be a cool afternoon with highs only near 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm a little each day until the next cold front on Sunday, followed by another one on Tuesday dropping highs back into the 30s each day.

