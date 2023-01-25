Who's Hiring?
Cold After The Snow

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm that brought the snow to the Panhandle will pull away from the region on Wednesday. In the wake of the storm it will be a cold start to the day and with a mix of clouds and a north breeze it will be a cool afternoon with highs only near 40 degrees. Temperatures will warm a little each day until the next cold front on Sunday, followed by another one on Tuesday dropping highs back into the 30s each day.

