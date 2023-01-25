Who's Hiring?
Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking people to reschedule appointments as the weather clears due to critically low levels of blood supply.(Source: Coffee Memorial Blood Center)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking people to reschedule appointments as the weather clears due to critically low levels of blood supply.

The blood center says a significant number of appointments were cancelled and before the cancellations, donations were already down.

They typically has a three- to five-day supply of blood available but is well below that level. This could impact hospital needs.

Those who donate at a donor center Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26 will receive their choice of a winter hat, gloves or ice scraper.

Successful donors will also receive an alien themed “Save the Humans” T-shirt.

The blood center needs 120 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for state hospitals.

Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.

