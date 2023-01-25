Coffee Memorial Blood Center asking people to donate, blood supply ‘dangerously low’
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is asking people to reschedule appointments as the weather clears due to critically low levels of blood supply.
The blood center says a significant number of appointments were cancelled and before the cancellations, donations were already down.
They typically has a three- to five-day supply of blood available but is well below that level. This could impact hospital needs.
Those who donate at a donor center Wednesday, Jan. 25 and Thursday, Jan. 26 will receive their choice of a winter hat, gloves or ice scraper.
Successful donors will also receive an alien themed “Save the Humans” T-shirt.
The blood center needs 120 blood donations each day to maintain an ample supply of blood for state hospitals.
Appointments to donate can be made online or by calling 877-340-8777.
