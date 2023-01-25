Clovis sex offender sent back to prison after violating probation

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - A Clovis man who was charged for sexual contact with a minor with multiple other charges was sent back to prison after violating probation.

The Ninth Judicial District Attorney, announced that on January 24, 48-year-old Johnny Stonelake was ordered back to prison for being in violation of probation.

Stonelake was convicted in 2014 of Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor. After serving time in at the Department of Corrections, he was placed on probation.

He violated his probation by cutting off his ankle monitor, failing to report to probation.

Stonelake picked up new charges to include three counts of Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer with a Deadly Weapon, Failing to Comply with Sex Offender Registration Procedures, and Resisting, Evading or Obstructing an Officer.

The Judge revoked Stonelake’s probation and sent him to prison for the remainder of his probation term which is set to expire in 2029.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.