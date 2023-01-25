City of Amarillo opens game room at Warford Activity Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo announced the opening of a game room at the Charles E. Warford Activity Center.

Those with a Warford Activity Center membership can use the game room.

“The Warford Activity Center offers an array of features to the Amarillo community. The new WAC Game Room is unique and offers state-of-the-art games for gamers of all ages,” said City of Amarillo Director of Parks and Recreation Michael Kashuba.

Also, it can be rented out for private events for $75 per hour. This includes a party room and attendant.

Most recently, the room was used for a “Super Smash Bros.” tournament.

To reserve the game room, call (806) 803-9785.

Game room at Warford Activity Center (kfda)

Game room at Warford Activity Center (kfda)

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.