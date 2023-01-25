Who's Hiring?
Calm after the snow

By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST
Snow has moved on out of the region, leaving behind some chilly conditions for your Wednesday morning. Sub-freezing temps this morning will likely lead to come icy conditions as re-freezing has been seen. Temperatures will attempt to warm into the high 30°s and 40°s today, with calm northwesterly winds at 5-15 mph. This afternoon, despite eroding clouds, some flurries may be seen in parts of the southwest, but significant accumulations aren’t expected at this time. Conditions stay dry for the rest of the week.

