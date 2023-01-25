Who's Hiring?
Buckner Children and Family Services hosting virtual meeting on foster care or adoption

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Buckner Children and Family Services will be hosting a free virtual meeting on foster care and adoption.

The meeting is on Thursday, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., the focus is on the process of becoming a foster parent, or adopting through the nonprofit.

Ig you cannot attend the Thursday meeting, there will be others in the next several months.

To register to attend click here.

