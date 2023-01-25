Who's Hiring?
Briefly Warming

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Our region continues to thaw following our winter storm this week, but we can expect some frigid temperatures overnight as we fall into the teens by morning. After the nippy start, however, highs should be up several degrees into the mid 40s tomorrow afternoon. By the weekend, highs will surpass 50 degrees, but a major change will ensue by the end of the weekend. An Arctic cold front will arrive Sunday with breezy and cold weather lasting for a few days.

