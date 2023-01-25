Who's Hiring?
Amarillo resident wins smile makeover from Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery gifts Amarillo resident with smile makeover
Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery gifts Amarillo resident with smile makeover(AOMS)
By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery has gifted an Amarillo resident with a new smile.

Alice Harris received a free surgery from AOMS to replace her missing and broken teeth.

She received the surgery after she applied to AOMS’ sixth annual Smile Again Program. AOMS says the Smile Again Program provides recipients with the opportunity to restore their overall health and quality of life.

Harris was one of 260 applicants that applied for the program.

“It means a lot because it’s not an opportunity that you get every day, and that not a lot of people have the I guess ability to get so I am very lucky to actually have this opportunity and I thank god for graves and his whole staff.” said Alice Harris

Harris also said how blessed she is to receive this surgery and to also have support from her friends and family.

“It’s amazing, it is amazing I didn’t know how many people were like rooting me on and sorry, yeah I’m just happy. I’m just happy.” Harris said.

She said this surgery will allow her to do things she has not been able to enjoy in life, like smiling in photos.

Harris encourages anybody thinking about applying for the smile again program to do it.

