Amarillo Area CASA needing advocates as increase of children in foster homes

Volunteer court-appointed special advocates for foster children are needed now more than ever in the Amarillo area.
By Nicole Williams
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Area CASA is in need of advocates, with currently only serving 26 percent of the total 1,000 children in foster homes in the Panhandle.

“Not only are the kids going up, but the volunteers are also going down so it’s kind of creating a little bit of a terrible storm. We’re just not able to bring in the volunteers that we were able to before COVID,” said Doug Hathcock, training and recruitment director at CASA.

CASA, Court Appointed Special Advocates, has seen the number of children placed in foster homes continue to rise due to neglect and increased drug use.

“With the COVID pandemic that the abuse during that time period ramped up, and so ever since then, ever since the lockouts of the school and things like that have ended, those reports have been coming in and children are still being removed from their home,” said Hathcock.

To become a volunteer, you need to be at least 21 years old, pass a background check, and have a passion for children and other trainings will be provided through CASA.

“We need the volunteers, if you need a training after work or if you want to do it during work hours, whatever works for you, we will find a way to make it work for them,” said Hathcock.

CASA will also be holding an event, Heart of CASA, which helps with its mission and providing advocates and children-needed resources.

“It helps with advocating for our kids, going to those seven counties visiting them, and just supporting our mission and everything that we do and making sure that we are able to recruit advocates for these kiddos,” said Azaley Pulley, fund development director at CASA.

To become an advocate, contact Doug at Doug@amarilloCASA.org or click here.

