1 seriously injured after Portales school bus crash

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a semi on State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T.

One person has was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and 6 with non-life threatening injuries.

There were around 22 people in the bus.

Portales Schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain said, “Some students and the driver were transported to the hospital for some stitches and observation.”

Cain said most of the students on the bus were picked up by their parents.

NMSP investigating a crash involving a Portales School Bus and a CMV on SR 236 and Roosevelt Road T. Approx 22 occupants. 6 transported with non life threatening injuries. 1 transported with serious injury. Scene active. More when available. pic.twitter.com/tCUPWHKyfb — NMSP (@NMStatePolice) January 25, 2023

