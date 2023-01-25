Who's Hiring?
1 seriously injured after Portales school bus crash

The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.(Source: The Eastern New Mexico News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST
PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a school bus crash Wednesday that left one seriously injured and several others hurt.

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, a Portales school bus was involved in a crash with a semi on State Route 236 and Roosevelt Rd. T.

One person has was transported to a hospital with serious injuries and 6 with non-life threatening injuries.

There were around 22 people in the bus.

Portales Schools Superintendent Johnnie Cain said, “Some students and the driver were transported to the hospital for some stitches and observation.”

Cain said most of the students on the bus were picked up by their parents.

