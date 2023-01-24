West Texas A&M Buffs on five-game LSC win streak

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team is on a five-game Lone Star Conference winning streak after two roads wins this past weekend.

The Buffs took on Dallas Baptist University on Thursday and squeezed by with the 82-77 Win. It was Damion Thornton with a three and Ahamed Mohammed with two free throws in the end that lifted West Texas A&M to the five point victory.

Then on Saturday, WT went over to UT Tyler and got the win 91-79. Senior guard Julius Brown scored 30 for the third time this season and three other Buffs hit the double digit mark as well; Addison Wallace with 16, Larry Wise had 14, and Damion Thornton added 11.

Associate head coach, Chirs Gove, is impressed with how well all of the players have started to contribute in each game.

“The five in a row is good. We are playing more people than in the past seven, eight years. We would always have a seven, eight man rotation. We are going 10, 11 deep now and we are figuring it out, and all of the guys are pulling together on both ends of the court, offensively and defensively,” said West Texas A&M men’s basketball associate head coach, Chris Gove.

West Texas A&M is sitting at 12-5 overall on the season and 10-1 in the LSC. They will be on the road again this week for two rematches against Cameron and Midwestern State. The last time out against Cameron, the Buffs took care of business, 102-80. The last time WT played Midwestern State, it was a one point win for the Buffs, 72-71.

