West Plains and Canyon second basketball matchup comes on Tuesday

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There’s another big matchup within the Canyon ISD basketball programs this upcoming Tuesday.

The West Plains Wolves and Canyon Eagles face off for the second time. The new district rivalry went how you’d expect in the first matchup. The historic Canyon basketball program took the victories in the boys and girls games against the first year West Plains program.

However, Canyon boys head coach Travis Schulte was impressed with the Wolves’ performance.

“I thought that they came out and played extremely hard against us the first game.” Schulte said of West Plains. “I didn’t think we matched their energy until the second half. That’s kind of been a little bit of the theme as far as district is concerned. Teams are playing very physical against us which is great. That’s going to prepare us for the road that we have ahead of us, but we’ve got to get to the point where we’re the ones throwing the first punch. That’s kind of been out focus lately.”

In the last matchup between the two schools, the Lady Wolves held the Lady Eagles to their lowest scoring game of the season so far. You can listen live to those games on TPSN.

