Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60.

No injuries were reported.

U.S. 60 is open, but FM 2943 is closed at the crash scene as officials inspect the tracks.

