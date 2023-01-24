Who's Hiring?
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford.
By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Cindy Barkley said on Monday evening, a train crashed into the trailer of a truck tractor on FM 2943 and U.S. 60.

No injuries were reported.

U.S. 60 is open, but FM 2943 is closed at the crash scene as officials inspect the tracks.

