Suspect sought in connection to deadly October shooting of teen

Adrian Garcia, 20
Adrian Garcia, 20(Lubbock Police Department)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Adrian Garcia wanted on charges of manslaughter. Investigators believe Garcia is connected to the death of 17-year-old Dylan Montes.

Just after 4 a.m. on Oct. 8, 2022, officers responded to a shots fired call 143rd Street and Avenue W. That’s were officers found Montes with serious injuries. He was taken to UMC where he later died.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Family pushes for gun safety after 17-year-old dies in South Lubbock shooting

Anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts may be eligible for a reward. They are asked to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

