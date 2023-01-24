Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Stream Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games here

TPSN Basketball for Wednesday
TPSN Basketball for Wednesday(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games.

The games have been rescheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 25.

To stream the girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls West Plains vs Canyon basketball game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys West Plains vs Canyon basketball game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings for Tuesday
First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Widespread Snow Tuesday
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

Latest News

Jada Torrence during the Palo Duro Lady Dons game against the Caprock Lady Longhorns.
G.O.A.T. of the Week: Jada Torrence
Canyon girls head coach Tate Lombard during the team's win in the school's first ever matchup...
West Plains and Canyon second basketball matchup comes on Tuesday
Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015
Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015
Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015
Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015