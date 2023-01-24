Snowy Tuesday

Snow is falling for much of the area before sunrise this morning, and is expected to fall for much of your Tuesday! Snow is generally heavy and wet, and is beginning to stick to surfaces. Several inches of snow will be expected throughout the day today, with heavier totals being pushed more towards the south and southwest, with upwards of 6″+ being seen. Temperatures will stay cool, with low 30°s and calm winds area-wide. Snow will move out this evening, leading to a drier rest of the week.

