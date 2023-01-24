Who's Hiring?
Snow Winding Down, Watching For Overnight Refreeze

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Our first widespread snow of the season is winding down, but with moisture on roadways and temps falling into the low 20s, the potential for refreezing roads may cause a slick morning in spots tomorrow. Fortunately, sunshine will work on roads tomorrow and most will be clear by mid morning. Cool temps in the upper 30s and low 40s will continue this week, but no additional snow is anticipated

