School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday.

You can view a full list of school closings here.

Business closures/delays:

Creek House Honey Farm is closed.

Cheer Texas will be closed today.

Friendships Ranch Child Development Center Canyon will be closed.

Roosevelt County offices will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Nonessential personnel have a two-hour delay. Essential personnel report as scheduled.

Pantex day shift operations on Tuesday will be delayed 3 hours. Teleworkers are not affected.

Rod Schroder Education Support Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Southwest Retina Specialist will be closed on Tuesday.

The Wesley Community Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Amarillo Medical Specialists, LLP will be closed on Tuesday.

Hereford Day Care will be closed on Tuesday.

Region 16 will be closed today. Head Start and Early Head Start classes at Cleveland, and Nelson campuses are canceled Tuesday.

Panhandle Obstetrics and Gynecology will be closed on Tuesday.

Opportunity Scholl will be closed on Tuesday.

The 251st District Court will be closed on Tuesday.

Texas Parks & Wildlife Amarillo Law Enforcement office will be closed on Tuesday.

Allergy Arts clinic will be closed on Tuesday.

Trinity Lutheran School will be closed on Tuesday.

Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle will be closed on Tuesday.

Pleasant Valley Baptist Church Discovery School will be closed on Tuesday.

High Plains Dermatology Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Brady Dental Group will be closed on Tuesday.

Amarillo Bone and Joint will be closed on Tuesday.

First Baptists Church of Amarillo will be closed Tuesday, including First Steps, Tuesday Noon Bible Study and First Singers.

Creative Learning Tree Daycare and Creative Learning Tree Daycare 2 will be closed on Tuesday.

American Council of the Blind Thrift Store will be closed on Tuesday.

Amarillo Collegiate Academy will be closed on Tuesday.

Meals on Wheels will be closed on Tuesday.

Amy Upton Family Practice will be closed on Tuesday.

Northwest Physicians Group will be closed on Tuesday.

JO Wyatt Clinic will be closed on Tuesday.

Northwest Women’s & Children’s locations will be closed on Tuesday.

AUA Surgical Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Amarillo TTUHSC on-campus operations, activities, classes and clinics are cancelled for Tuesday. All remote curricular activities will continue.

Jennings Counseling and Associates will be closed on Tuesday.

All ABC Learning Centers will be closed on Tuesday.

Amarillo Heart Group is closed on Tuesday.

Night and Day Care and Play will be closed on Tuesday.

DPS offices in Armstrong, Briscoe, Carson, Childress, Collingsworth, Donley, Gray, Hall, Hemphill, Lipscomb, Moore, Potter, Randall, Roberts, Swisher and Wheeler will be closed on Tuesday. DPS offices in Deaf Smith, Oldham, Parmer, Castro and Hutchinson will open late at 10:00 a.m.

BSA Advanced Wound Care will be closed on Tuesday.

Education Credit Union will be closed on Tuesday.

The Moore County Senior Center will be closed on Tuesday.

BSA Amarillo Diagnostic Clinic, BSA Harrington Breast Center, BSA Harrington Cancer Center, BSA Outpatient Therapy Services, BSA Family Medical Clinic, BSA Advanced Wound Care and ADC Endoscopy Specialists will be closed on Tuesday.

BSA Amarillo Surgical Group will open late at 10:00 a.m.

Beltone Hearing Center will be closed on Tuesday.

Exposito School of Hair Design will be closed Tuesday.

Amarillo Nephrology Associates will be closed on Tuesday.

Top of Texas Orthopedics will be closed on Tuesday.

Pampa Senior Citizens will be closed on Tuesday.

Panhandle Independent Living Center will be closed on Tuesday.

All Randall County Offices, Randall County Sheriff’s Office and Visitation will be closed on Tuesday. Dispatch, Correctional Officers and Patrol Deputies and needed personnel will be available.

The Briscoe County Courthouse will be closed on Tuesday.

All RHN Medical & Dental Group locations are in closed in Amarillo and Hereford on Tuesday.

Paul’s Bookkeeping & Tax Service will be closed on Tuesday.

