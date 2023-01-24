Potter County deputies, Amarillo police to receive new equipment for active shooter situations

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Sheriff’s Office and the Amarillo Police Department are in the process of getting new bullet-resistant shield for school liaison officers.

Potter County Sheriff’s Office says these shields will help in case of an active shooter situation.

“My opinion is it came after Uvalde, so anything they can do to make our officers safer, where we can get in and save lives in a school or any type of active shooter situation that’s what they wanna do,” said Sheriff Brian Thomas, Potter County Sheriff’s Office. “That’s priority one is to make sure that those those kiddos are safe. Not only do we want them to come to school, but we want them to go home as well.”

New bullet-resistant shields will be bought through the “bullet-resistant shield” grant program, saving tax payers money.

Sheriff Thomas says these shields will help protect students and officers in case of an active shooter situation.

“If we have an active shooter where we’re trying to get children out of the school or whatever, we can walk with the shields in front and walk backwards with the kids behind that shield as well to get them out in a safe area,” said Sheriff Thomas.

He says they want to be prepared for any circumstances.

“Not only kids, but same with our officers and any staff who want to make sure everybody gets in and out, they’re safe. Whatever we can do to make that happen, whatever tools we can get, that’s what we want to do. This is just another tool to make us a lot safer there,” said Sheriff Thomas.

Through the grant, 15 smaller, personal shields and eight larger shields will be purchased but Sheriff Thomas say he hopes they will never have to use them.

“It’s just another tool in our toolbox that we’ll have and pray that we don’t ever have to use them,” said Sheriff Thomas.

APD approved the shields in November and PCSO was approved this week, equipment will be ordered soon.

