Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Nickelback announces North American tour for this summer

Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.
Nickelback announced their Get Rollin' tour for summer 2023.(Nickelback / Instagram)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Fans of Nickelback will have a chance to see them live this summer.

The Canadian rock band announced the Get Rollin’ tour on their Twitter page Monday, saying they were bringing their music to a city “kind of near you.”

The tour kicks off in Quebec City, Canada, on June 12 before heading south to the United States and wrapping up in Belmont Park, New York, on Aug. 30.

The band released their 10th studio and most recent album “Get Rollin’” in November 2022.

To find out if Nickelback is playing in a city near you, check out their website.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings for Tuesday
Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm

Latest News

Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
Official: 7 killed in California community; suspect arrested
Police officers were seen collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.
4 dead, 3 hurt in Half Moon Bay shootings
A train and semi crash has shut down Farm-to-Market Road 2943 just east of Hereford.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
The death toll in Saturday's shooting rose to 11.
Dance club shooting death toll rises to 11