Met star to perform at WT Opera Gala

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Metropolitan Opera performer Hugo Vera will headline a fundraising gala for West Texas A&M University Opera.

Vera will perform alongside WT Opera students and School of Music faculty following a cocktail hour and dinner.

The gala will begin at 6 p.m. Jan. 28, in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the WT campus.

Individual tickets are $100. Tables of eight are available for $1,000, $2,500 and $5,000.

Vera also will give a masterclass for WT Opera students.

“We are beyond thrilled that Hugo will join us for our first-ever WT Opera Gala,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music and WT Opera director. “We wanted an artist from Texas who had extensive operatic experience and someone who has a passion for working with the next generation of opera professionals. Hugo fit the bill perfectly. This gala is all about supporting our students and giving them the opportunity to realize their dreams.”

Vera earned a bachelor of music from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and a master of music and doctorate of musical arts from the University of Kansas.

Student performers are slated to include McKenna Cooper, a junior music therapy and vocal performance major from Midlothian; Francesco DiLello, a graduate student in vocal performance from Highland Mills, New York; Sarah Estes, a freshman music education and vocal performance major from Turpin, Oklahoma; Grace Gaertner, a senior music education major from Whitehouse; Kelton Harbison, a freshman music education major from Canyon; Caisey Hardy-Fowler, a senior music major from Findlay, Ohio; Erin Hinds, a junior music education and vocal performance major from Amarillo; Abigail Hite, a junior music education and instrumental performance major from Nashville; Brooklynn King, a junior music major from Pearland; Taylor Lindley, a graduate student in vocal performance from Pampa; Elizabeth Mendoza, a senior music education major from Amarillo; Joshua Moreno, a sophomore music education major from Canyon; Marlee Ramirez, a freshman music education and vocal performance major from Canyon; Sauncy Reddick, a senior music education major from Beaver, Oklahoma; Chloe Ridolfo, a graduate student in vocal performance from Los Angeles; and Justin Williamson, a graduate student in vocal performance from Amarillo.

WT faculty members on the program will include Beckham-Turner, Shannon Burr and Mila Abbasova.

Also performing is Brent Reilly Turner, an award-winning tenor and husband of Beckham-Turner.

