Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Former teacher charged with 100 counts of child porn pleads not guilty

Peyton Lambertson, a former teacher in Louisiana, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with 100 counts of child porn. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A former Louisiana teacher has pleaded not guilty after being charged with multiple counts of child porn.

WAFB reports Peyton Lambertson, who previously was a teacher in the Zachary Community School District, was arrested in July 2022.

Authorities charged Lambertson with 100 counts of child porn and 100 counts of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

On Tuesday, a hearing was held regarding Lambertson’s case where the former teacher reportedly pleaded not guilty.

Officials said Lambertson has been given permission to go to Mississippi to receive treatment with his next court date scheduled for May 4.

Previously, Zachary Community School District Supt. Scott Devillier said Lambertson was no longer employed with the school district and that it was taking appropriate action.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
Snow is winding down in the Panhandle.
FIRST ALERT: Snow is winding down across the Panhandle, slick roads possible
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

Latest News

A suspect is being sought in a deadly convenience store shooting in Yakima, Washington.
Suspect in Yakima, Wash. triple-killing being treated by paramedics
At least 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California.
‘Tragedy upon tragedy’: California copes with 3rd massacre
A Childress man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after escaping a county jail.
Childress man sentenced to 40 years after escaping county jail
The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24.
City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
Adult Swim parts ways with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator amid trial