Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday

The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24.
The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24.(City of Amarillo)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24.

  • The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled.
  • COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions.
  • The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to receive applications for place on the ballot. Anyone interested in filing one today should come during that time and call 806-378-3014 to be let in when they arrive at City Hall.
  • City Court is closed today. All scheduled dockets will be rescheduled.
  • Trash collection will be suspended and will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 25.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings for Tuesday
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm
First Alert
FIRST ALERT: Widespread Snow Tuesday
Source: River Road ISD
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford

Latest News

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings for Tuesday
A train and semi crashed in Hereford Monday night.
Train and semi crash shuts down FM 2943 east of Hereford
Scam's targeting young adults
‘It’s a multibillion dollar industry’: Scams targeting young adults in the Tx Panhandle
The Amarillo Zoo has welcomed two new black bears to the park.
Amarillo Zoo welcomes new black bears