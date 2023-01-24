City of Amarillo facilities closed for Tuesday
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo facilities will be closed today, Jan. 24.
- The city council meeting scheduled for today will be rescheduled.
- COA Transit will operate as usual. Please expect a delay from road conditions.
- The city secretary’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to receive applications for place on the ballot. Anyone interested in filing one today should come during that time and call 806-378-3014 to be let in when they arrive at City Hall.
- City Court is closed today. All scheduled dockets will be rescheduled.
- Trash collection will be suspended and will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
