Winter Weather Incoming!

After a chilly weekend, we’re looking to stay that way for Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, highs in the 40°s, and breezy southwest winds. Tonight is where things get interesting. An incoming system looks to take a very favorable track for us, arriving right around midnight, and bringing the high possibility for several inches of heavy, wet snow for a bulk of the area. Right now, best chances lie in between just north of Amarillo to Lubbock for 2″+, with a light possibility for a couple of inches on either side. Most snow will be falling before sunrise Tuesday, so impacts to the morning commute are likely. Snow moves out by late Tuesday, clearing for the rest of the week.

