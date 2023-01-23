Who's Hiring?
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs

U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a residence in Hobbs on Thursday.(U.S. Marshals Service)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Provided by U.S. Marshals Service

Hobbs, NM (NEWS RELEASE) – On Thursday, January 19, the United States Marshals Service District of New Mexico – Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team (USMS-SWIFT) in collaboration with the Lea County Drug Task Force, and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office captured a fugitive wanted for a federal warrant in Hobbs.

Jose Menchaca, 26, was wanted on warrant for Federal Supervised Release Violation out of the District of New Mexico. Original charge is for Heroin.

This morning, the United States Marshals Service, the Lea County Drug Task Force and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office arrested Menchaca at his residence near the 1200 block of Scharbauer St.

Officers received intelligence that Menchaca was dealing drugs from his residence.

During a search warrant of the residence: 6 weapons were recovered, ammunition, several bags of fentanyl, and cash was seized. Menchaca faces new federal weapons and drug charges.

U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a residence in Hobbs on Thursday.(U.S. Marshals Service)

“The Lea County Drug Task Force appreciates the collaborative effort put forth by all in helping make today’s arrest. The safety of our community is our number one priority.” said Commander Jeff Moyers Lea County Drug Task Force

After his arrest, Menchaca was transported to the Lea County Detention Center by the Lea County Sheriff’s Office pending an Initial Appearance in Federal Court.

“We are thankful for our partnership with the Lea County Drug Task Force and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office. With their assistance today, we were able to apprehend a dangerous fugitive and take guns and drugs off the streets of Hobbs.”, said Sonya K. Chavez, U.S. Marshal for the District of New Mexico. “If you are dealing drugs and bringing guns into our communities, we will find you and hold you accountable.”

The United States Marshals Service District of New Mexico – Southwest Investigative Fugitive Team in this arrest was the culmination of efforts by Officers from the Lea County Drug Task Force and the Lea County Sheriff’s Office.

The United States Marshals Service is the federal government’s primary agency for fugitive investigations.

Anyone with information on wanted fugitives is urged to contact the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or USMS Tips.

