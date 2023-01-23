Stream Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

To stream the girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls West Plains vs Canyon basketball game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys West Plains vs Canyon basketball game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

