Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Stream Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games here

TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon...
TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games.(TPSN)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will be hosting the boys and girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies and West Plains vs Canyon basketball games.

The games are scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 24.

To stream the girls Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 6 p.m., click here.

To stream the boys Caprock vs Amarillo Sandies basketball game at 7:30 p.m., click here.

Listen:

To listen to the girls West Plains vs Canyon basketball game at 5:45 p.m., click here.

To listen to the boys West Plains vs Canyon basketball game at 7:15 p.m., click here.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in...
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center
Shelden Web Graphic
Winter weather incoming!
Source: River Road ISD
River Road officials release statement on video of Dalhart students making racial comments at basketball game

Latest News

District Swim Meet
Final Results of the District 3-5A Swim Meet
Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48
Palo Duro Lady Dons pick up second straight victory, beat Caprock 51-48
Canyon head coach Tate Lombard in the Lady Eagles 78-19 win over Perryton.
Canyon dominates in district action against Perryton
Sadie Sanchez and the Lady Raiders take down the Lady Harvesters.
Randall basketball handles Pampa, boys and girls cruise to another victory