School and business closings for Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or close Tuesday.

You can view a full list of school closings here.

To have your business added to the list of closings, email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

Business closures/delays:

Roosevelt County offices will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Nonessential personnel have a two-hour delay. Essential personnel report as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.