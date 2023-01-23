Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

River Road officials release statement on video of Dalhart students making racial comments at basketball game

Source: River Road ISD
Source: River Road ISD
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The president of the River Road ISD Board of Trustees has released a statement regarding reports of misconduct at a basketball game over the weekend.

A video is circulating depicting Dalhart students at a game making noises and comments of a racial nature against a River Road basketball player.

River Road officials say there is an investigation in progress at both schools, along with an investigation with UIL.

School officials say they are waiting for the completion of the UIL investigation.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in...
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center
Shelden Web Graphic
Winter weather incoming!

Latest News

U.S. Marshals and the Lea County Drug Task Force arrested a fugitive and seized heroin from a...
U.S. Marshals arrest fugitive, seize fentanyl in Hobbs
Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
A refinery’s ‘tank farm’ in Hutchinson County sent six workers to the hospital on Tuesday.
Community reacts to Johnson Tank Farm fire near Borger