River Road officials release statement on video of Dalhart students making racial comments at basketball game
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The president of the River Road ISD Board of Trustees has released a statement regarding reports of misconduct at a basketball game over the weekend.
A video is circulating depicting Dalhart students at a game making noises and comments of a racial nature against a River Road basketball player.
River Road officials say there is an investigation in progress at both schools, along with an investigation with UIL.
School officials say they are waiting for the completion of the UIL investigation.
