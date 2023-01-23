River Road officials release statement on video of Dalhart students making racial comments at basketball game

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The president of the River Road ISD Board of Trustees has released a statement regarding reports of misconduct at a basketball game over the weekend.

The Board of Trustees is aware of the incident at the Dalhart basketball game last night. We are concerned about it and how it impacts our students. Right now it is being investigated by both sides and we will continue working towards a resolution. We are very proud of how our athletes and coaches handled a very tense situation.

A video is circulating depicting Dalhart students at a game making noises and comments of a racial nature against a River Road basketball player.

River Road officials say there is an investigation in progress at both schools, along with an investigation with UIL.

School officials say they are waiting for the completion of the UIL investigation.

