Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.

According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back.

On Jan. 18, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

Six people were transported to a hospital.

Two people were airlifted to the UMC burn center where they were in critical condition.

