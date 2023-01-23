Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Man dies from injuries caused by fire at Johnson Tank Farm

A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson...
A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.(Source: GoFundMe)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man has died from injuries caused by the fire at Phillips 66 Borger Complex in Hutchinson County.

According to Kyle Huff’s family, he was having surgery on Jan. 19, treating skin graft on his right side of his back.

On Jan. 18, at around 10:15 a.m., crews responded to a fire that started at the complex.

Six people were transported to a hospital.

Two people were airlifted to the UMC burn center where they were in critical condition.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
Source: River Road ISD
River Road officials release statement on video of Dalhart students making racial comments at basketball game
Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in...
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center
Shelden Web Graphic
Winter weather incoming!

Latest News

The snow-like conditions across the area have caused some schools and businesses to delay or...
School and business closings for Tuesday
The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non...
Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields
Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit...
Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6
The Amarillo Zoo has welcomed two new black bears to the park.
Amarillo Zoo welcomes new black bears