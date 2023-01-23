Who's Hiring?
Forever Stamps are more expensive

The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.
The stamps that never expire are going to cost a bit more.(Source: CNN/USPS/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 10:11 AM CST
(CNN) - Forever Stamps now cost a few cents more.

The price of the stamps that never expire went up 3 cents on Sunday to 63 cents. The U.S. Postal Service announced the increase in October.

Other types of shipping also went up.

First-class mail is just over 4% more expensive.

One ounce metered mail now costs 60 cents, and domestic postcards are 48 cents.

