FIRST ALERT: Snow Moving In Monday Night

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Our first major winter storm looks to move into the area, affecting us late Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday. Unlike the previous winter storms this fall/winter season, this does look to provide a measurable snowfall for the majority of the area.

First Alert
First Alert(t)

Monday looks to be a fairly overcast day ahead of the system. The precipitation looks to start very late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The SW portion of the panhandle will likely see the precipitation first, with it moving into the area in a SW to NE fashion. It may start out as a brief period of rain as temperatures might still be above freezing at this point in time.

2AM Outlook
2AM Outlook(t)

By the time most people are waking up Tuesday morning (roughly 7:00am), the precipitation should be mostly in the area, falling primarily as snow. Some of these snow bands could be a little on the heavy side, reducing visibility at times. This snow looks to last through the morning and most of the day Tuesday, dwindling down to snow showers by Tuesday evening.

7AM Outlook
7AM Outlook(t)

As far as snowfall totals go, it is looking like the southeastern portion of the area will see the highest amounts where there will be plenty of moisture available, with cities and counties toward the Oklahoma panhandle seeing the lesser amounts where moisture will be more limited. Luckily, there isn’t looking to be any sleet/freezing rain to worry about that would hunker down these totals; this will just primarily be a snow event.

Snowfall Totals
Snowfall Totals(t)

***These numbers are subject to change over the next 24 hours as the exact path of the low pressure system is determined.***

