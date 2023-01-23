Who's Hiring?
Dalhart ISD release statement, investigating after racial comments made at basketball game

VIDEO: River Road officials release statement on video of Dalhart students making racial comments at basketball game
By Kaitlin Johnson, Alyssa Riggs and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dalhart ISD has released a statement regarding the reports of misconduct at a basketball game over the weekend.

The president of the River Road ISD Board of Trustees has also released a statement regarding reports of misconduct at a basketball game.

A video is circulating depicting Dalhart students at a game making noises and comments of a racial nature against a River Road basketball player.

River Road officials say there is an investigation in progress at both schools, along with an investigation with UIL.

School officials say they are waiting for the completion of the UIL investigation.

Dalhart ISD has released the following statement:

To read the full statement, click here.

