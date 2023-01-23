Who's Hiring?
Amarillo Zoo welcomes new black bears

By KyLeah Frazier
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Zoo has welcomed two new black bears to the park.

The two bears, Truffles and Oyster, were transported from the San Diego Humane Society in San Diego California.

“I ended up getting in contact with the San Diego humane society in San Diego California and then we started discussions on transporting two black bears that had also had a very similar story to Mesa’s, same age and that’s how we got Truffles and Oyster.” said Zoo Curator, Berkeley Hilliard.

The zoo got Mesa, their other black bear around a year ago from New Mexico and were looking for another bear so that Mesa could have a playmate and companionship.

The new bears will also provide residents of Amarillo with the opportunity to learn about the species.

“Not necessarily filling that place to draw attention to us, more or less teaching about that animal, being able to teach about different species and how us as humans can help not only in their environment but their species as well,” Hilliard said.

Right now the bears are still becoming acclimated to each other and their new surroundings, but will be able to have visitors at a later date.

