Amarillo High wins AISD swim meet

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - District 3-5A’s swim meet was this weekend, hosted by Amarillo ISD.

All four AISD schools were represented today at the Amarillo Town Club.

Out of the 24 different races, Amarillo High won 18, with swimmers Miyah Chavez, Alexander Purdy, Andres Cebrero and Addison Newman taking home multiple victories for the Sandie swim team.

Tascosa took the other six races with wins from Maggie Marhefka, Hoyt Waldrop, and the boys 200 yard freestyle relay team.

Amarillo High won the girls meet overall with a score of 629, followed by Tascosa’s 299, Caprock’s 81 and Palo Duro’s 46.

The Sandies won the boys meet overall with a score of 621, rounded out by Tascosa’s 322 and Caprock’s 153.

Full results can be viewed below.

