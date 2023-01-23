Who's Hiring?
Amarillo High Sandies boys basketball posting best record since 2015

By KJ Doyle
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Sandies basketball team is tied with Farwell as the highest-ranked boys teams here in the Texas Panhandle in their respective classes.

The Sandies’ 60-29 win over Plainview on Friday vaults them to 2-0 in district, with a staggering 25-3 record overall this season.

That rivals their 27-3 regular season back in 2015.

With almost an entirely different rotation than what the team had last year, the start has surprised some around the Panhandle. To an extent, even Head Coach Jason Pillion.

“We believed this team had the ability to do the things that it’s doing, but to say that I thought it would happen would be a lie,” Pillion said. “We really believed November and December would be a learning curve. When you had everybody on the team in a different role than they were last year, usually, there are some growing pains with that, and that says a lot about the character of the kids. We were very confident in what this group could become, we’re just a little surprised at maybe how quickly it took route.”

The Sandies’ next game comes this Tuesday against the Caprock Longhorns.

You can watch the boys and girls games live through the Texas Panhandle Sports Network and right here at NewsChannel10.com.

