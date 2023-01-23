Amarillo City Transit postpones route modifications to Feb. 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Route modifications for Route 41 and Route 42 have been postponed by Amarillo City Transit (ACT) until Feb. 6.

ACT is making system changes to prepare for route modifications. These changes will help the new Route 41 and Route 42 improve services of bus stops and transfers between system routes.

ACT held three public meetings this month regarding proposed route alterations for Route 41 and Route 42.

