Amarillo city leaders to discuss leasing John Stiff, Rick Klein ball fields

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The ball fields at John Stiff and Rick Klein parks may become the responsibility of private non profits.

Tomorrow, Amarillo City Council members are set to discuss leasing the softball complex at John Stiff and baseball complex at Rick Klein to the Texas Panhandle Youth Sports Foundation.

According to a meeting agenda, the lease would last 10 years with an automatic five year renewal.

