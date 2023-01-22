The Incoming Snow

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly calm day today, lows tonight will drop into the mid 20′s with more clouds developing through the night. Monday look to be cloudy ahead of the incoming system. As for Monday night, the precipitations looks to move in during the late night hours Monday/early morning hours Tuesday. It might start out as a brief period of rain showers as the air looks to still be above freezing as the precipitation moves in. The south/southeast portion of the panhandle looks to be the sweet spot for the highest snowfall totals while the north/northwest area will likely see the lowest totals, as there won’t be as much moisture available in those areas.

