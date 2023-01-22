Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

The Incoming Snow

By Tanner Brammer
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After a fairly calm day today, lows tonight will drop into the mid 20′s with more clouds developing through the night. Monday look to be cloudy ahead of the incoming system. As for Monday night, the precipitations looks to move in during the late night hours Monday/early morning hours Tuesday. It might start out as a brief period of rain showers as the air looks to still be above freezing as the precipitation moves in. The south/southeast portion of the panhandle looks to be the sweet spot for the highest snowfall totals while the north/northwest area will likely see the lowest totals, as there won’t be as much moisture available in those areas.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amarillo police are currently on scene about a vehicle and a pedestrian incident at S. Ross...
1 dead after being hit by vehicle at 27th and S. Ross Street
Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident...
Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in...
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center
During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human...
Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning...
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County

Latest News

Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Early Sunday Outlook with Tanner
Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Late Saturday Outlook with Tanner
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
Winter Returns
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner
Early Saturday Outlook with Tanner