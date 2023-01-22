Amarillo Police: Man dies after car hits person at Osage Street area
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police has released the name of the man who died in a pedestrian versus car incident at Osage Street area.
According to officials, on January 21, at around 8:03 pm, officers were called about a crash involving a person dead at the area of S. Osage.
A car driven by a 71-year-old woman, was traveling south on Osage. 32-year-old Hayden Paul Ducommun was walking across Osage, and was hit by the car.
Officials say Ducommun was not walking across an intersection or a crosswalk.
Ducommun died on scene.
Alcohol is a factor in this crash.
