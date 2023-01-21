Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert/Health Connections
Contests
Viewers Choice Awards 2023
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Moneyball Marketing Seminar

Woman turns stop at grocery store into $1M lottery check

Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.
Karen Dowling, 62, of Port Charlotte, won a $1 million lottery scratch-off jackpot.(Florida Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:57 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (Gray News) - A Florida woman could check a lot more off her grocery list thanks to purchasing a lucky lottery ticket.

According to the Florida Lottery, Karen Dowling, 62, won a $1 million jackpot while playing the 500X THE CASH scratch-off game earlier this month.

Lottery officials said she purchased her ticket from a Publix grocery store on Peachland Boulevard in the Port Charlotte area.

Officials said that Dowling claimed her million-dollar prize at lottery headquarters and chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

According to the Florida lottery, the $50 scratch-off game features a top prize of $25 million with the overall odds of winning a prize at 1-in-4.5.

The retailer where Dowling purchased her winning ticket will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three are facing federal charges after letters soaked with meth were being sent to an inmate in...
3 facing charges after letters soaked in meth were sent to inmate in Potter County Detention Center
A Dumas man who was riding a motorcycle is dead after a two-vehicle crash early Friday morning...
Dumas man on motorcycle dead after 2-vehicle crash in Moore County
During a joint operation, Law Enforcement arrested five suspects who were involved in human...
Joint Operation: Law enforcement arrest 5 suspects involved in human trafficking
DPS are investigating a crash resulting one man dead near Wellington this morning.
DPS: Man dead after crash near Wellington
An Amarillo man has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for threatening to execute...
Amarillo man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison after threatening rabbis

Latest News

Pro-Bolsonaro supporters breach security barriers and break into Congress, Federal Supreme...
Brazil’s army chief fired in aftermath of capital uprising
The Department of Justice is investigating Abbott Laboratories infant-formula plant in Sturgis,...
Justice Department investigating Abbott baby formula plant
Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday