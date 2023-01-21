Who's Hiring?
Wintry Few Days

By Kevin Selle
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A weak winter storms will bring some small snow accumulations. 1-3 inches early Saturday across the northern part of the Panhandle. As the system moves east brisk northwest winds will sweep across the region making for a very cold day with highs only near 40 degrees. Sunday looks sunny with highs near average in the low 50s. The next winter storm approaches late Monday and increasingly looks like it will bring several inches of snow across most of the Panhandle. The forecast models have not been in great agreement but are beginning to come together on a snow solution. Stay tuned!

